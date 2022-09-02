SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Saratoga Springs Preservation Foundation (SSPF) has announced its 2022 Autumn series. The Autumn Series includes tours dedicated to the heritage of Saratoga Springs.

The Saratoga Springs Preservation Foundation is a not-for-profit organization that promotes preservation and enhancement of the architectural, cultural, and landscaped heritage of Saratoga Springs. The organization is excited to bring back its Autumn Series and showcase the sights of Saratoga Springs.

Franklin Square Tour, Marvin Sackett Todd House (Photo: MacKenzie Zarzycki)

Upcoming Programs

Sunday, September 11, 10:30 a.m.: Summer Cottages of North Broadway

Sunday September 18, 10:30 a.m.: Historic Madison and Fifth Avenues

Sunday, September 25, 10:30 a.m.: Mail Order Houses of Saratoga

Sunday, October 2, 10:30 a.m.: Wealth and Fitness: Franklin Square

Saturday, October 8, 10:30 a.m.: Bike Tour of the State Park

Sunday, October 9, 10:30 a.m.: Down in the Valley: Exploring the Gut

Sunday, October 16, 10:30 a.m.: Brandtville Boogie

Wednesday, October 19, 5 p.m.: Twilight Cemetery Tour

Sunday, October 23, 10:30 a.m.: Skidmore’s First Home

Sunday, October 30, 10:30 a.m.: Greenridge Cemetery: History and Symbolism

Sunday strolls are about 90 minutes and require walking and standing. Tours will be limited to 30 people and tickets must be purchased in advance. Tickets per stroll are $15 for SSPF members and $20 for non-members. Members who have a complimentary stroll passes must contact the Foundation directly to reserve a spot. Bike tours will last around three hours and attendees must bring or rent their bike, space is limited. Tickets for the bike tour and Twilight Cemetery Tour cost $25 for SSPF members and $30 for non-members.

For additional information or to purchase tickets visit www.saratogapreservation.org, call (518) 587-5030, or email Jacqueline Bunge, Events & Programs Coordinator, at jbunge@saratogapreservation.org.