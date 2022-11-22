SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The attorney for an off-duty Vermont sheriff’s deputy allegedly involved in the shooting incident in Saratoga Springs over the weekend said his client did not realize police were asking him to drop his gun.

Saratoga police officers responded to the sound of gunshots in the area of Broadway and Caroline Street. Officers said they shouted at the deputy, identified as Vito Caselnova IV, to drop the gun at least eight times before three officers discharged their weapons.

Caselnova’s attorney said his client didn’t hear the commands. Caselnova and two others were hospitalized after the incident, which officials said began as a verbal dispute between the deputy and another group from Utica.

It escalated when three people physically attacked him. One other person began firing a gun after Caselnova showed he had one, police said. Caselnova then returned fire.

Caselnova has been placed on unpaid leave. No charges have been filed in the incident.