CLIFTON PARK, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The New York Attorney General’s Office of Special Investigation has launched an investigation into the death of Anthony J. Zaremski. The OSI investigates all cases where a law enforcement officer caused the death of a civilian.

On May 23, the Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office and the United States Drug Enforcement Agency executed a search warrant at 312 Foxwood Drive in Clifton Park. As they entered, Zaremski allegedly opened fire and struck two deputies. Deputies returned fire and shot Zaremski, who later succumbed to his injuries at the Albany Medical Center.