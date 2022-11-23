The 22nd annual Artisans’ Market will open on Small Business Saturday at the Brookside Museum.

BALLSTON SPA, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The 22nd annual Artisans’ Market will open on Small Business Saturday at the Brookside Museum. The annual market which features only handmade/handcrafted products from local artisans will run from November 26 through December 26.

“This one-of-a-kind shopping experience offers a variety of unique items, making holiday shopping simple,” said Beth Silvestri, Retail Manager at the Brookside Museum. “Each item sold supports both the Saratoga County History Center at Brookside Museum and local artisans!”

Shoppers can expect to find jewelry, hats, lotions, syrups, and more. The market will be open Thursday through Sundays. The hours are: