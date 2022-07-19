In this Tuesday, June 22, 2010 photo, a woman sits on a bench at Congress Park in Saratoga Springs, N.Y.(AP Photo/Mike Groll)

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Saratoga Springs’ annual art festival, “Art in the Park,” is returning to Congress Park for two dates this year, July 23 and September 17. The free event features artist vendors, community booths, and live music.

The event is presented by Saratoga Arts in partnership with the Thoroughbred Retirement Foundation. Both dates are from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. The rain date for July 23 is July 30 and the rain date for September 17 is October 1.

Music lineup

Veena & Devesh Chandra at 11 a.m.

High Peaks Bluegrass Band at noon

Mark & Jill at 1 p.m.

Luzerne Music Center at 2 p.m.

Mark Oppenneer at 3 p.m.

Vendors