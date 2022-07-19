SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Saratoga Springs’ annual art festival, “Art in the Park,” is returning to Congress Park for two dates this year, July 23 and September 17. The free event features artist vendors, community booths, and live music.
The event is presented by Saratoga Arts in partnership with the Thoroughbred Retirement Foundation. Both dates are from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. The rain date for July 23 is July 30 and the rain date for September 17 is October 1.
Music lineup
- Veena & Devesh Chandra at 11 a.m.
- High Peaks Bluegrass Band at noon
- Mark & Jill at 1 p.m.
- Luzerne Music Center at 2 p.m.
- Mark Oppenneer at 3 p.m.
Vendors
- Shawn Banner: Paper, ink, paint, mixed media
- Casey Beal Designs: Block printing, screen printing, hand-painted bags, wood, and canvas
- Patricia Becker: Jewelry
- April Beckley: Photography
- Chris Bullis: Watercolor
- Chad Cates: Ceramics
- Oli Coyle: Mixed media
- Jennifer Cranna Cahalan: Ceramics
- Dina Cuomo: Jewelry
- Sara Davis, Golden Earth Designs: Wheel thrown ceramics
- Kasmira Demyan: Acrylic on canvas based, prints and cards
- Erinn Derby: Wood art
- Liz Droege-Graf: Watercolor
- David Fingerhut: Photography
- Frankie Flores: Oils, acrylic
- Jessica Giardino: Oils
- Ronald Harrower: Photography cards and blanket
- Whitney Hawkins: Custom pop art pet prints
- Anita Held: Fine art photography and textiles
- Rita Herbst: Decoupage sea shells
- Gabby Kernozek, Darn Good Yarn: Fiber arts and ecofriendly fashion
- Heather LaCoppola: Mixed media
- Barbara Lennox: Acrylic, ink, and mixed media abstract
- Kelsi Lytle: Pyrography artwork and mixed media with color elements, epoxy resin with botanical and gemstone inclusions, polymer clay
- Susanne Mackay: Jewelry
- Terri Milanese: Abstract acrylic fluid pouring
- Jesse Muse
- Dave Ostrowski: Acrylic on wood panel
- Eunseon Park, Lilo Ceramic Design: Ceramics
- Tristan Paul: Acrylic paint on canvas
- Rosalie Presser: Archival pens and markers
- Bryn Reynolds: Pastel pencil, charcoal, pen and ink
- Rachel Rhianna: Acrylic, natural gemstones, oil
- Marysa Sacerdote: Jewelry
- Megan Schorpp: Pottery
- Daphne Shaw: Ceramics
- Petra Shortte: Acrylic
- Mike Smiles: Driftwood from Lake Champlain
- Jean Ellen Sotansky: Oil paint and digital drawing
- Erika Sweet: Watercolor and printmaking
- Laura Toma: Paper/books
- Jolinda Valentine: Botanicals, resin
- Alison Wright: Acrylic pour painting
- Ilona Zabolotna: Coffee painting