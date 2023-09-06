SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Saratoga Springs police said there is an arrest warrant out for Charles Ross. He is accused of videotaping women in the city while they were out for a run.

About a week ago, a woman told NEWS10 that more than 20 years ago when she ran track at Saratoga High School, she was recorded without her consent. That video appeared on an Instagram account that was posted in May before it was taken down.

Police said the warrant for Ross is for a misdemeanor charge.

“Our investigation is still ongoing. Our investigators are working diligently on bringing the matter to a successful close,” Saratoga Springs Lt. Angela McGovern said. “So we do encourage people to continue to be aware of their surroundings when they’re out in public. And if anything feels uncomfortable or frightening, they can always call us.”

Police also said they are allowing Ross to turn himself in.