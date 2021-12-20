Arrest made in burglary at Galway CSD

GALWAY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office has made an arrest in the burglary incident that caused the Galway Central School District to close on December 17. Police said Dylan Vandermark, 20, of Galway, was identified as the person who allegedly broke into the school.

On Friday around 3:40 a.m., a staff member said they found a door of the school propped open and saw someone inside. The Sheriff’s Office searched the building and found nothing in the school that was missing or out of place.

With the help of school staff, police were able to identify Vandermark as the person who entered the school. He was located at his home and interviewed. Vandermark is accused of unlawfully entering the school, by forcing a door open, with the intent to commit larceny.

Vandermark was arraigned in Milton Town Court and released to pre-trial services.