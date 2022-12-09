MALTA, N.Y. (NEWS10) — After 18 homes on Thimbleberry Drive in Malta were hit by alleged “porch pirates,” the Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office tracked down and arrested Sarah F. Micheli, 30, of Malta. Micheli was nabbed on Thursday, and charged with one count of fourth-degree grand larceny and 13 counts of petit larceny.

Police said packages were stolen from the Thimbleberry Drive homes sometime between 4:30 p.m. and 7 p.m. on November 28. According to police, Micheli participated in several of those thefts. It was not immediately clear if more arrests are forthcoming.

“I’m grateful for the outstanding work our deputies did in closing this case,” commented Sheriff Michael H. Zurlo. “The community should know that my office will investigate these cases with all of our resources.”

Micheli was processed and released on an appearance ticket at the direction of the Honorable James A. Fauci of Malta Town Court. She is scheduled to appear at a later date.