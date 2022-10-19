SCHUYLERVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The New York National Guard’s Military Forces Honor Guard will memorialize a Revolutionary War soldier who died during the Battle of Saratoga in 1777, during a special ceremony at 2 p.m. Wednesday at Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery. A nine-Soldier detail will provide full military honors—to include a firing party—during a ceremony marking the placement of a memorial marker commemorating Private Oliver Barrett, a member of the 10th Massachusetts Regiment, who died at 51 during the Battle of Breymann Redoubt on Oct. 7, 1777.

Barrett’s gravesite is unknown. A marker commemorating his service, however, is being planned at the cemetery thanks to his descendants. “It doesn’t matter if somebody gave up their life 245 years ago or yesterday. That’s a valuable thing to remember,” said Ann Washburn Lord, Barrett’s fifth great-granddaughter, who organized the event with her husband Steve.

Nine other Revolutionary War Soldiers are memorialized at the cemetery, but Barrett will be the first one who fought and died at the historic battle which took place nearby.

“This is a very significant event,” said Cemetery Director W. Scott Lamb. “It’s a very notable service with connection to the turning point of the Revolutionary War.”