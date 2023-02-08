STILLWATER, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Starting on February 13, Saratoga National Historical Park staff will be conducting work to remove hazardous trees and branches along Park Entrance Road between the Visitor Center Parking Lot and Lohnes Road. That area of the road will be closed from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday, until March 3.

Those traveling west on Park Entrance Road from Route 4 will have to follow a detour route along Lohnes Road to Route 32, then turn south to reach the park entrance. Access to the Visitor Center Parking lot from Route 32 will not be affected.