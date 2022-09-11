BURNT HILLS-BALLSTON LAKE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Burnt Hills-Ballston Lake Rotary Club will dedicate their Rotary Peace Park highlighting Rotary’s contributions to creating world peace. This will take place at the town of Ballston Public Library.

On September 24 at 1 p.m., the Burnt Hills-Ballston Lake Rotary Club will dedicate their Rotary Peace Park highlighting Rotary’s contributions to creating world peace. Kay Olan of the Mohawk tribe of the Iroquois Peace Confederacy will offer the opening and closing blessings. Peace pins will be distributed to all attendees.

The event will take place at the Town of Ballston Public Library, located at 2 Lamar Lane, Burnt Hills. All are welcome at no cost. For more information contact Linda LeTendre, at 518-330-7683 or letendre.linda@gmail.com.