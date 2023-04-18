The entrance to the former Kmart building in Clifton Park (NEWS10)

CLIFTON PARK, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Clifton Park Town Planning Board has approved the final site plan for two multi-family apartment buildings at the former Kmart site. The site is located at 15 Park Avenue.

According to the site plans on the Clifton Park website, the applicant is Shopper’s World Ventures 1, LLC, with Windsor Development looking to construct the property. The site would include two buildings with 50 apartments each and 191 parking spaces on over 13 acres.

The company would demolish the former Kmart building before constructing the apartment buildings. According to John Scavo, the Director of Planning for Clifton Park, this approval is conditioned upon the satisfaction of minor outstanding technical items the applicant should address soon.

“Introducing residential uses within the Town Center is consistent with the town’s vision to create a vibrant mixed-use Town Center of activity,” said Scavo.

Scavo is unsure of Windsor Development’s timeline for construction. Windsor Development has not returned NEWS10’s request for comment.