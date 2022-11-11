SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Over 100 vehicles from area businesses, civic organizations, and emergency services agencies are expected to travel from the Ballston Spa Middle School/High School Campus to Saratoga Performing Arts Center starting at 10:45 a.m. on November 13. Organizers say the convoy is meant to help generate new, unwrapped toys for immediate distribution by Capital Region Toys for Tots this holiday season.

Before the convoy starts its journey, a drive-through toy drop-off will be held on the campus of the Ballston Spa Middle School/High School, located at 220 Ballston Avenue in Ballston Spa. That event is slated from 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.

People are encouraged to view the convoy along Route 50. For the fourth year, WWII veteran Sir Ken Bailey will serve as the Grand Marshal.

Convoy for Tots is held annually to support the mission of Capital Region Toys for Tots, which serves over 160,000 children annually in the Capital Region. The eight previous convoys have yielded over 100,000 toys donated for distribution in the region.