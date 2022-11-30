BALLSTON SPA, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Ballston Spa Business & Professional Association will be kicking off the holidays with the annual Holiday Parade and Tree Lighting on Friday, December 2. The parade will begin at 6:30 p.m. on the north side of Milton Avenue and feature brightly decorated floats, fire trucks, and community groups.

The parade will spotlight the annual Toys for Tots, and volunteers will be collecting donations of new, unwrapped toys from spectators along the parade route and at the tree lighting. After the parade, Mr. and Mrs. Claus will be present to light the tree in Wiswall Park at 8 p.m.

“We’ve been working hard on this event for months, and are excited it’s almost here,” said Michelle Burlingame, Holiday Parade Committee Chairperson. “The evening brings so much holiday spirit to the village – nothing beats Santa lighting the tree from a firetruck at the end of the parade!”

As part of First Friday on December 2, local businesses and shops will be open during the parade and offering treats and activities. For more information about the event, click here.