BURNT HILLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The annual Fall Artisan Sale will take place on Saturday, November 5, and Sunday, November 6 at the Barn at the Bridge in Burnt Hills. Saturday’s event will start at 9 a.m. and will end at 4 p.m., with Sunday’s event starting at noon and going until 3 p.m.

Local artisans will be in attendance with unique crafts and goods such as baskets, jewelry, woodwork, furniture, quilts, pottery, paintings, and more. The event is free to the public, and eventgoers can enjoy Flaco’s Tacos food truck on Saturday from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. while shopping.