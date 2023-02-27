BALLSTON SPA, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The 5th Annual Ballston Spa Birdhouse program has returned after taking a pause in 2022. This year more than 1,000 birdhouses are available to be decorated and adorn the streets of Ballston Spa.

Started by Mark Blech, the program has become a celebration of community spirit. The free arts project invites the community to decorate a birdhouse that will be displayed in and around the Village.

Curtis Lumber donates all the wood for the birdhouse program, according to Blech. The company has donated all the wood since the program began. Other sponsors include the town of Milton, the Alfred Z. Solomon Charitable Trust and Saratoga County.

Schools involved in building birdhouses this year, as part of the workforce initiative to support trades in schools, is Ballston Spa Middle School, Burnt Hills/Ballston Lake Middle School, and Shuylerville Middle School. Now that they’ve built the birdhouses, they’re ready to be picked up.

To request a free birdhouse go online and fill out a request form. Birdhouses are picked up in a contact free system and should be returned by April 10th.

In early June, birdhouses are placed on Front Street and Milton Ave./Route 50 to begin. The goal is to encourage people from all over the state and beyond to travel to the Village to see them.