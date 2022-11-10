BALLSTON SPA, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The fifth-annual Ballston Spa Birdhouse Program began on Wednesday, with the first delivery of wood to Ballston Spa Middle School shop students. The students will make a portion of the birdhouses for the program.

The program is working in partnership with the WorkForce Initiative, which encourages the learning of trades in schools. Over five weeks, 100 students will learn wood manufacturing techniques while building 300 birdhouses. In total, 1,000 birdhouses will be available.

“Curtis Lumber supports the Birdhouse Program and its effort to show students that the trades are a worthwhile career path once they finish school,” says Doug Ford, Vice President of Curtis Lumber. “We look forward to more partnerships with the Ballston Spa School District to bring important opportunities like this to the students.” Curtis Lumber and its wood suppliers DiPrizio Pine Sales and Johnson Lumber, LLC, have donated more than 6,000 feet of wood for the Birdhouse Program this year.”

“Ballston Spa loves the Birdhouse Program; it’s a major centerpiece of the arts in the Village,” said Village of Ballston Spa Mayor Frank Rossi, Jr. “Use of the Birdhouse Program as a teaching tool for students is a great benefit for the youth in and around Ballston Spa.”

The birdhouse program is organized by the non-profit Arts and Science Creating Community, Inc. (ASK). It is dedicated to bringing quality community-based arts programming to Ballston Spa.

People from all over Saratoga County and the Capital Region are welcome to participate in the program. Birdhouses may be picked up starting in February 2023 to decorate and returned to be displayed throughout the commercial district of the village for Summer 2023.