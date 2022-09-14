BALLSTON SPA, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Saratoga County Animal Shelter is seeking donations after they rescued several cats from a hoarding situation. Shelter employees said they have taken in 25 cats so far, and expect at least 50 more.

Donations needed:

Pate style canned cat food

Non-clumping clay litter

Purina Indoor Advantage Adult dry cat food

The shelter is open Monday through Saturday between 10 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. Employees ask that you bring any donations directly to the building, located at 6010 County Farm Road in Ballston Spa.