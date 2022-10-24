SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Rottie Empire Rescue, a non-profit based in Saratoga Springs, provided an update on Monday regarding “Deniro,” the puppy found abused and neglected in a box at a Troy gas station in February. The animal rescue said Dr. Glennon with Veterinary Specialties in Latham will be performing the pup’s hardware removal from his jaw, pro bono.

“We are just blown away by his generosity,” said Rottie Empire Rescue. A spokesperson for the non-profit went on to mention how thankful they are for Dr. Glennon and his practice.

Deniro was found abandoned in the cold on February 7. He was brought to Mohawk Hudson Humane Society (MHHS), where he underwent a four-hour surgery to repair his jaw. His jaw reconstructive services were paid in full thanks to donations from the public.

In May, Deniro was transferred to Rottie Empire Rescue. The puppy’s alleged abuser, Khadijah Davis, 34, of Troy, has a bench warrant out against her for failure to appear in court.

Although Deniro will have his hardware removed pro bono, the animal rescue said there are still challenges. “We are still facing the costs for ongoing care, hip replacement, and [a] possible knee surgery,” they said. “As you can imagine, these medical expenses are extremely costly.”

The non-profit is asking for donations to support the pup in his ongoing medical challenges. Donations are accepted on Paypal, or by mail to Rottie Empire Rescue, P.O. Box 30832, Knoxville, TN, 37930-0832.

“We are desperate to give this boy the pain-free life that he so deserves,” the animal rescue said. “It’s a great time of the year to donate as we are a 501c3, not-for-profit and your donations are tax-deductible!”