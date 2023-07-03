REXFORD, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Animal Protective Foundation is hosting a low-cost microchip clinic for dogs only. The clinic will be held at the Rexford Fire Department on July 6 from 1 to 3 p.m.

To register, please visit www.animalprotective.org/microchip. Walk-ins are also welcome. The clinic costs $15 per dog.

The Animal Protective Foundation is also planning a microchip clinic for cats in September at their Glenville location. For more information about the clinics, contact the Animal Protective Foundation at (518) 374-3944, ext. 107.