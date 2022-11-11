SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Saratoga Automobile Museum is racing into its newest and quite possibly most exciting exhibit to date. Its name’s Bond, Bond in Motion, and NEWS10 is getting a first look at the top-secret installment.

“Every car and prop you see was in a movie or used in a movie,” said Zach Skowronek, communications manager for the museum. “Car person or not car person, it’s just really cool to come in here and see.”

Every car curated was rolled in straight from the bond production company or the Ian Fleming foundation. The vehicles span every bond era, from Sean Connery to Pierce Brosnan and Daniel Craig. The versatile displays include souped-up Aston Martins and BMWs to submarines and a jet pack.

“We have a DB 10 which was in the movie Spectre that was specifically made for the Bond franchise by Aston Martin,” said Skowronek. “There’s only 10 of them.” “The Aston Martin DB 5, this specific car was actually seen in five movies.”

Curators hope the exhibit will immerse visitors in movie magic.

“We’re hoping to make it kind of look like a Hollywood production as you walk in,” said Skowronek. They also hope Bond’s vehicles will boost admissions. “This can really draw a bigger audience in terms of moviegoers, bond fans and we’re looking to really see a new customer base.”

Bond In Motion opens to Auto Museum members on November 17 and to the public the very next day. Just like the movie franchise, curators think the exhibit will be around for a long time.