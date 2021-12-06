Amsterdam woman accused of stabbing person in neck during burglary

GALWAY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — An Amsterdam woman is accused of stabbing a person in the neck with a knife during a burglary. The Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office said Cassandra Morsellino, 30, was arrested on December 5.

Police said Morsellino and another person unlawfully entered a residence on Jersey Hill Road in Galway with the intent to steal property. Morsellino is accused of internationally causing serious physical injury to the victim by stabbing them in the neck with a knife while in the residence.

The victim sustained serious injuries, but they are not expected to be life-threatening. Police said the victim and the suspects knew each other.

Charges:

Assault in the first degree (felony)

Burglary in the first degree (felony)

Morsellino was arraigned in the Milton Town Court and remanded to the Saratoga County Correctional Facility without bail. She is scheduled to appear in the Galway Town Court at a later date.

The investigation is ongoing and further arrests are expected.