BALLSTON SPA, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The American Red Cross provided immediate emergency aid to five people after a Ballston Spa Fire that happened early Easter Sunday morning. According to the American Red Cross, the fire took place on Bath Street.

The fire took place in the early morning hours around 4 a.m. The American Red Cross is providing financial assistance and other necessities such as shelter, food, and clothing for two adults and three children.