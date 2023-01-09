HALFMOON, N.Y. (NEWS10) — American Legion Mohawk Post 1450 made its annual Christmas donations to local charities and nonprofit organizations in December. This year, the Post raised $13,500, “through membership support, Bell Jar, Monday Night Bingo, and other fundraising activities,” a spokesperson for the organization said in a press release.

Contributions totaling over $8,000 were made to help support local family and youth-oriented organizations, such as The Saratoga Center for the Family, Regional Food Bank, CAPTAIN Youth and Family Services, Make-a-Wish Foundation, Community Hospice, Double H Ranch, and due to increasing need, St. Edward’s Church Food Pantry, Shenendehowa Helping Hands, and other food pantries.

Additionally, the Post helped support our veterans by donating over $5,000 to Stratton V.A. Hospital’s Adaptive Sports Program and Veterans’ Holiday Committee, the National Honor Guard, and the Homeless Men’s and Women’s Veterans Facilities in Ballston Spa.

In addition to these December gifts, around $8,000 in ongoing contributions were made throughout the year in support of the local community. In the press release, the Post thanked all who continue to support its yearly fundraising activities.

The American Legion was chartered and incorporated by Congress in 1919 as a patriotic veterans organization devoted to mutual helpfulness. Post 1450, at 275 Grooms Road, is one of the largest in membership in New York State. For information on joining, call the Post at (518) 371-4463.