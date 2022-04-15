SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — AMC Theatres has acquired Bow Tie Criterion Cinemas 11 & BTX at 19 Railroad Place in Saratoga Springs. The location will soon be called AMC Saratoga Springs 11.

AMC recently purchased seven Bow Tie locations in New York, Connecticut, and Maryland. With acquiring these locations, several changes are in store for theatre-goers.

The theaters will soon be converting to AMC signage and branding. In Saratoga Springs, the theater will close at the end of business on Sunday, April 17 for rebranding, and reopen around April 29.

When buying tickets, visitors should use the AMC website or app instead of Bow Tie. Tickets can also be purchased at the rebranded box office. AMC said there will be no significant changes to ticket prices.

Theaters will be renovated to include guest-friendly enhancements, according to AMC. This includes adding a Coca-Cola Freestyle machine with more than 100 flavor choices and free refills. AMC with continue serving wine and beer at participating locations and will rebrand the bars under its MacGuffins brand. The menu will also change and feature items from AMC’s Feature Fare menu.

Theatre-goers can also sign-up for the loyalty program, AMC Stubs. According to AMC, if you’re an existing Bow Tie Cinemas Criterion Club member and sign up for AMC Stubs, the company will round you up to the next award you would have received in the Criterion Club rewards program.

AMC said Bow Tie Cinemas discount tickets will be redeemable at past Bow Tie Cinemas locations. Guest Services will swap it out for an AMC Guest Pass. Bow Tie gift cards with balances can also be transferred to an AMC Theatres gift card.

AMC said it intends to keep all current employees at these theaters. AMC previously acquired seven other theaters in Los Angeles, San Diego, Washington, D.C., and Chicago, all of which have already reopened or will reopen soon.

“Our theatre acquisition strategy makes AMC a better and stronger company as we move forward on our glidepath to recovery,” said Adam Aron, Chairman and CEO of AMC.

In the Capital Region, Bow Tie Cinemas has one location in Schenectady. The Bow Tie location in the Wilton Mall closed during the COVID-19 pandemic.

This is the first AMC location in the Capital Region. AMC has several other locations across the state, including in Binghamton, Buffalo, Allegany, and the New York City area. As for other movie theater locations in the area, Regal Cinemas has locations in Crossgates, Colonie Center, Aviation Mall, Clifton Park, and East Greenbush.