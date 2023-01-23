MALTA, N.Y. (NEWS10) — On Monday around 7:43 a.m., a Malta-Stillwater EMS (MSEMS) ambulance carrying a patient collided with a box truck while en route to Saratoga Hospital. EMS crews were able to safely remove the patient from the ambulance, as it ended up in a ditch before it caught fire.

The collision happened on Route 9. The patient aboard the ambulance was taken to Saratoga Hospital by another MSEMS ambulance. Crews aboard the ambulance were also taken by community EMS to Saratoga Hospital. Their injuries at this time are currently unknown.

Malta Ridge Fire Department and Round Lake Fire Department responded to extinguish the fire. The New York State Police are investigating the accident.