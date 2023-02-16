SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Amanda Bearse, whose Hollywood career was solidified by the ’90s sitcom “Married… with Children,” is coming to Saratoga Comic Con May 6-7. Bearse played Marcy Rhoades on the show, later known as Marcy D’Arcy.

She was a neighbor of the Bundy family and often got into disagreements with patriarch Al, played by Ed O’Neill.

Along with her 260-episode career in “Married… with Children,” Bearse has appeared in Fright Night, All My Children, Protocol, Fraternity Vacation, Hotel, The Doom Generation, Here Come the Munsters, and more. She has also directed episodes of Reba, The Jamie Fox Show, and Malcolm & Eddie, among others.

Saratoga Comic Con will run from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday, May 6, and from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday, May 7, at Saratoga Springs City Center. Tickets are available now online and cost anywhere from $23 for single-day access, to $120 for “ultimate VIP” access.