SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Pool season is top of mind for a local business. Alpin Haus kicked off its first pool installation of the season on Monday on Jackson Street in Saratoga Springs.

Bill Haight, Alpin Haus Pool Division Project Manager, said things are different this year compared to previous seasons but in a good way.

“Much better supply issues. We’ve changed the way we’ve bought things,” he said. “Supply seems to be a little bit better.”

Alpin Haus expects to install between 45 and 50 pools this year.