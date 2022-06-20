BALLSTON, N.Y. (NEWS10) – An inmate at the Greene County Jail who was being held awaiting trial for a murder charge can add arson and burglary to his list of accusations. The Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office said Monday that Anthony J. Paradise Jr., 44, is responsible for sabotaging electrical and gas systems in several buildings at the Ballston Curtis Lumber on State Route 67 back on November 27, 2017.

After allegedly sabotaging the systems, officials say Paradise damaged buildings and computer systems, tampered with the 911 system on the Verizon Wireless tower, and set fire to a storage building full of sub-flooring. The fire caused hundreds of thousands of dollars in damage.

About a month after the alleged Curtis Lumber incident, on December 21, 2017, Paradise was arrested after a bank robbery at the Adirondack Trust Company in Saratoga Springs. Paradise was serving time for that robbery at the Greene Correctional Facility in Greene County, when he allegedly strangled his cellmate, Delmus Tanner, to death in November of 2018. He was indicted for that crime on April 9, 2019.

New Charges:

Third-degree arson (Felony)

Third-degree burglary (Felony)

First-degree criminal tampering (Felony)

Second-degree criminal mischief (Felony)

Paradise was arraigned by Judge Burns in the Ballston Town Court on the new charges. He was then returned to the Greene County Jail, where he still awaits his murder trial.