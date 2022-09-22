The ALDI in Ballston Spa is set to close for renovations on October 3 (photo: Sara Rizzo)

BALLSTON SPA, N.Y. (NEWS10) — ALDI at 2008 Doubleday Avenue in Ballston Spa is set to close for renovations. The store will be closed from October 3 to November 17.

“We’re remodeling our stores to ensure the design and experience match the high quality of our products,” said ALDI Tully Division Vice President Aaron Sumida. “The remodeled ALDI store layout will provide an improved shopping experience with additional refrigeration space for more fresh, healthy, and convenient products.”

The remodeled store will also feature open ceilings, natural lighting, and environmentally friendly building materials. The Ballston Spa location originally opened in 1997. It had a minor remodel in 2006 and had new shelving installed in 2017.

“ALDI has proudly served the Ballston Spa community for nearly 25 years, and we are excited to continue providing residents an improved shopping experience at the updated store,” said Sumida.

While the store is temporarily closed, you can visit one of these nearby ALDI stores:

3 Marketplace Road, Saratoga Springs

303 Saratoga Road, Glenville

1681 Route 9, Clifton Park

3075 Broadway, Rotterdam

You can also visit the ALDI website and use the store locator to find another location to shop at.