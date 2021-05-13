Albany woman arrested after fleeing troopers for 3rd time

CLIFTON PARK, N.Y. (NEWS10) — New York State Police in Clifton Park arrested Josephina L. Pontore, 26, of Albany following what they say was her third police chase since March 27.

On that day, troopers in Brunswick said Pontore resisted arrest and fled on foot when they approached as she loaded stolen merchandise into a vehicle. They were responding to the scene at the local Walmart, which had reported Pontore shoplifting with an accomplice.

Stemming from that incident, both Pontore and her alleged accomplice were arrested after a police pursuit. Police say Pontore gave them a false identity, and they hit her with several misdemeanor charges:

Petit larceny

Second-degree criminal impersonation

Obstruction of governmental administration

Resisting arrest

Next, police encountered Pontore on April 7. They say they observed her driving a 2011 Ford Fiesta in Pittstown that had been reported stolen out of Albany. She was pulled over close to 1 p.m. but sped off, and police pursued.

Police lost sight of the vehicle and called off the pursuit, only to find it again a short time later, burning on the side of the road. Police say Pontore fled on foot when she saw them, but they caught her again. The car fire was put out by responding fire crews.

In this incident, Pontore was charged with:

Third-degree grand larceny

Criminal possession of stolen property

Third-degree fleeing an officer in a vehicle

Resisting arrest

Operating a motor vehicle while impaired by drugs

Reckless driving

Most recently, around 1 a.m. on May 12, troopers say they watched Pontore make an illegal u-turn on the Northway in Clifton Park. This vehicle had also been reported stolen, this time from the Sunoco on Loudon Road in Colonie on Tuesday night.

Troopers say she fled again, and they pursued north until just south of Northway exit 14, where Pontore’s vehicle was disabled when she ran over a tire deflation device. Police say she then left the the vehicle and fled into the woods on foot.

Pontore was arrested again, and police say that a later search revealed that she had stolen clothing, crack cocaine, and heroin. This time, she received the following charges: