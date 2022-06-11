SCHUYLERVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Albany Symphony, part of the 2022 American Music Festival, Trailblaze NY series joins in celebrating the completion of the Empire State Trail system with a free concert on Saturday. The concert, which kicks off with the opening act Wa Lika Band at 6 p.m. and leads to the Symphony performance at 7:30 p.m., will take place in the Hudson Crossing Park field.

The festival offers a full day of activities for all ages with plenty to learn, do, and experience in and around the Schuylerville area. Parking will be available at Hudson Crossing Park, with overflow parking at the Saratoga Town Hall (12 Spring Street, Schuylerville) and the Schuylerville School (14 Spring Street, Schuylerville).

A shuttle generously donated by Durrin Transport will be available at the Schuylerville School parking lot from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. and will return to the school after the performance. To learn more and plan your summer adventure, visit TrailBlazeNY.org.