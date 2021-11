SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The New York Attorney General’s Office is investigating arrests made during a Black Lives Matter protest over the summer in Saratoga Springs.

More than a dozen people were arrested on minor charges related to the July 14 event. The AG’s office did not disclose exactly what or who they were looking into.

Activists, including those arrested, feuded with the city’s police department over the summer amid a rise in violent incidents downtown.