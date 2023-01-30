SARATOGA, N.Y. (NEWS10) —Local organization Homes for Orphaned Pets Exist (HOPE) transformed the Wilton Mall Pet Adoption Center into their very own cat café on Sunday. Their goal was to help furry friends find forever homes.

Wendy Mongillo, founder of HOPE, shared just how important these events are to the not-for-profit. “When people get to spend good quality time with the animals it definitely helps them get adopted,” she said. “We are always looking for people who can volunteer and possibly foster a pet.”

Quality time included complimentary food and beverages while getting to meet some new feline friends. Games were also provided, as well as raffles and cat-inspired pottery for sale. All told, the cat café event sold a couple of dozen tickets online and raised around $500.

Two participants at the event, Natalie Jones and Rebecca Steinfink, made sure to enjoy the café and planned to continue giving back. “I was looking at the website actually because I wanted to volunteer here,” Jones explained. “I saw the event and very last-minute I texted Rebecca and was like, ‘Hey, do you want to come and pet cats?’”

“Events like this can help people get to know the cats before they adopt them so they can already form a bond,” Steinfink said.

HOPE runs monthly events at the Wilton Mall Pet Adoption Center and other locations listed online. What’s more, a cat yoga fundraiser is set for February 24 from 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at the same location. Not only do they run adoption events for cats, but for dogs as well. The organization has a goal to obtain a location where they can host similar events for dogs in the future.