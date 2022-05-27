BALLSTON LAKE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – ADK Living is a local business that makes Adirondack Chairs and looks to give back as much as they can in the process. For Memorial Day, the business is hooking up one lucky active or retired military service member with two free chairs.

The promotion is a Facebook-exclusive. To enter someone you know in the giveaway, simply head over to the ADK Living Facebook page, like their post announcing the promotion, share it, and tag the person you’d like to nominate.

“Anybody that would go onto our Facebook page, like it, share it with all of their friends, and then please nominate a veteran or somebody that’s in the active service. We’re going to pick one person on Memorial Day, and we’re going to donate two of these chairs to them for all that they do for our country,” a representative for the company told NEWS10 Friday.

Typically speaking, the store’s Adirondack Chairs cost $249 apiece, while tables are priced at $139. If you do purchase a chair from them, or if your nominee wins the contest, you will have to go pick it up in person- delivery is not offered.

The store is conveniently located in Ballston Lake and is open on an appointment-only basis. They ask that you text or call them at (518) 362-8612 or visit their website to set up an appointment.