SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Adirondack Sports Summer Expo has been set for Saturday, March 18, and Sunday, March 19 at the Saratoga City Center. The expo is free for everyone to attend and goes from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday.

The expo will have 200 exhibitors that cover an array of outdoor sports, such as biking, hiking, running, paddling, and more. Exhibitors will also discuss health, fitness, and travel destinations.

The Saratoga City Center is located at 522 Broadway, Saratoga Springs.