SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Brian Tochi, the original voice of teenage mutant ninja turtle Leonardo, will be at Saratoga’s Comic Con. He is also known for his roles as Toshiro Takashi in “Revenge of the Nerds,” and Cadet Tomoko Nogata from the third and fourth films in “Police Academy.”

A complete list of confirmed celebrities and guests can be seen on the Saratoga Comic Con website. The largest Comic-Con event in upstate New York will take place from May 6 through 7.