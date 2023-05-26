SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — People with the Saratoga chapter of Black Lives Matter gathered in Congress Park on Friday to honor lives lost.

The month of May marks one year since the racially motivated shooting at the Tops Supermarket in Buffalo, three years since the death of George Floyd, and nine years since Darryl Mount’s death. Those in attendance said the event was meant to shine a light on those who continue to die by institutional racism.

Organizers said progress has been made in Saratoga Springs, but there is still room to improve. Saratoga Springs Mayor Ron Kim also attended the event and said it’s important to come together and not divide the community.