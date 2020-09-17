$94.8M Powerball jackpot ticket sold in Ballston Spa

BALLSTON SPA, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The New York Lottery announced that a $94.8 million Powerball ticket was sold in Ballston Spa.

The jackpot winner bought the ticket at Minogue’s Beverage on Route 9.

The drawing had only one winner, so the lucky winner will not have to split their winnings with any other lottery players.

The Powerball drawing is at 10:59 p.m. on Wednesday and Saturdays. The winning numbers are drawn from a field of one to 69, and the special red Power Ball from a separate field of one to of 26.

New York Lottery made the announcement Thursday morning.

According to their figures, the New York Lottery contributed $3.37 billion in the last fiscal year to support education.

Call (877) 8-HOPENY or text HOPENY (467369) for help treating a gambling addiction.

