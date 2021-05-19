84-year-old woman missing after helping with school budget vote

BALLSTON SPA, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office is currently attempting to locate Ruth Seeber, 84, of Clifton Park. Ruth’s last known location was at the Gowana Middle

School where she was assisting as a poll worker for the school budget vote.

Ruth was last seen at 9 p.m. on May 18. She was driving a white 2018 Subaru Forester

with New York license plates.

Police say Seeber has no known cognitive or medical issues. Anyone with information on Ruth is asked to contact the Sheriff’s Office at (518) 885-6761.