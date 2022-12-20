GALWAY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A farming family in Galway will never see their 66 acres used for anything but agriculture, thanks to an easement secured Tuesday by Saratoga PLAN. The Lendl family farm has been around since at least the 1900s, according to a press release from the conservation group.

Millie Stina was born there in 1938. Her parents, William and Anna Marie Lendl, settled there to begin their journey as dairy farmers, along with her brother Milton. “The love, dedication, and hard labor that my parents put into this beautiful farm is what I wish to preserve as a lasting legacy to honor them,” wrote Millie.

For the past few generations, the hay grown on the Lendl farm was managed and harvested as a family enterprise, most recently under the leadership of Milton Lendl. The land is currently being rented by a local dairy farm, Eildon Tweed Farm, from Charlton that uses the land to grow corn and hay.

Milton’s son and Millie’s nephew, Bill Lendl, shared his excitement for the new protection. “Our family is absolutely delighted to conserve and share this beautiful place which has given us so much joy over the decades,” he said.

Former Executive Director, and now Special Projects Manager for PLAN, Maria Trabka has worked closely on this project for over five years. “Saratoga PLAN is honored to have had the opportunity to assist the Lendl and Stina families with conserving their family’s farming legacy,” said Trabka. “It is gratifying to know that the family’s foresight, and PLAN’s services, combined with funding from New York State and Saratoga County, aligned to ensure that their legacy of caring for such a lovely patchwork of fields and woods will persist for the next generation of stewards.”