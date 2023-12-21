BALLSTON SPA, N.Y. (NEWS10) — According to the Office of the New York State Attorney General, $656,000 was secured in a settlement with an unlicensed operator of the Saratoga Center for Rehabilitation and Skilled Nursing Home, also known as the Saratoga Center. The Saratoga Center, which was located in Ballston Spa, was investigated after allegations that they were offering worthless aid and services to residents.

According to the Office of the Attorney General, Chaim “Mutty” Scheinbaum ran the nursing home from 2017 to 2021 without a license from the state. The settlement follows four prior settlements as part of a resolution in February with the nursing home’s owners, a second unlicensed operator, and the facility’s landlord for over $7.1M.

“Every resident of New York’s nursing homes deserves high-quality care and proper staffing to meet their needs,” said Attorney General James. “Rather than ensure vulnerable residents got the care they deserved, this individual mismanaged Saratoga Center’s finances and failed to adequately staff the facility, causing residents to suffer the consequences of neglect and unsanitary conditions. I want to thank United States Attorney Carla Freedman and our partners in law enforcement for their assistance in bringing this unacceptable situation to light and to justice. My office will continue to ensure nursing home residents are protected, and I encourage anyone who has witnessed alarming conditions, resident neglect, or abuse at a nursing home to contact my office.”

An investigation by the Attorney General found the Saratoga Center failed to maintain consistent and reliable hot water throughout the facility, properly maintain the fire alarm system, and manage trash and waste removal, leading to unsanitary and unhealthy conditions.