BALLSTON SPA, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A third-prize-winning Powerball ticket from the November 4 drawing was sold in Ballston Spa, according to the New York Lottery. The ticket is worth $50,000.

The winning numbers for the November 4 drawing were 1, 28, 30, 34, 52, and the Powerball was 6. The third-prize ticket was sold at the Stewart’s Shops located at 448 Geyser Road in Ballston Spa.

The Powerball drawing is televised every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday at 10:59 p.m. The winning numbers for the Powerball game are drawn from a field of one to 69, while the red Powerball is drawn from a separate field of one to 26.

New Yorkers struggling with a gambling addiction, or who know someone that is, can find help at NYProblemGamblingHelp.org, by calling New York’s toll-free confidential HOPEline at 1-877-8-HOPENY (1-877-846-7369) or texting HOPENY (467369).