WATERFORD, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A $50,000 winning Powerball ticket was sold at Waterford Beverage on Saratoga Avenue in Waterford. The New York Lottery said the winning ticket had four matching numbers and the Powerball.

For the April 27 drawing, the winning numbers were 1-36-61-62-68 and the Powerball was 4. Since there was a $473 million jackpot-winning ticket sold in Arizona, the jackpot has reset to $20 million for Saturday night’s drawing.

Three other tickets sold in New York also won the third prize of $50,000 for the April 27 drawing. These tickets were sold at:

Health Point Drugs on Myrtle Avenue in Brooklyn

ShopRite Store on Hylan Boulevard in Staten Island

Smokes 4 Less on Main Street in Fishkill

The winning numbers for the Powerball are drawn from a field of one to 69. The Powerball number is drawn from a separate field of one to 26. The Powerball drawing is televised every Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday at 11 p.m.