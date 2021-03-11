50-year-old Milton woman arrested for having sexual intercourse with minor

BALLSTON SPA, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Following a lengthy investigation by the Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office, it was determined that between September 2015 and April 2016, Jennifer Youngs, 50, had sexual contact with a minor.

During that period of time, Deputies say she had sexual intercourse, and other sexual interactions, with a then 14-year-old male in the Town of Milton.

Youngs faces the following charges:

Rape in the Second Degree

Criminal Sexual Act in the Second Degree

Youngs was arraigned in the Town of Milton Court and was released on her own recognizance. She is scheduled to appear before the Town Court again on a later date.