SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Fourth of July fireworks are returning to downtown Saratoga Springs after four years. Saratoga’s 2023 All-American Celebration is set for Tuesday, July 4.

The Saratoga County Chamber of Commerce puts on the fireworks celebration each year, but due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the event was put on hold. In 2022, Saratoga County Chamber of Commerce President Todd Shimkus said the organization ran out of time to raise money and get permits for the event.

The 2023 celebration starts with the 17th annual Firecracker 4 Road Race at 9 a.m. The four-mile course starts on Broadway in front of the Saratoga Springs City Center and runs throughout the city. You can register for the race on the FC4 Events website.

At 6 p.m., Big Sky Country will be performing on Ellsworth Jones Place outside the Saratoga Springs City Center. The performance will be followed by fireworks on top of the City Center Parking Garage at 9 p.m.