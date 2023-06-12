HALFMOON, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Starting the week of June 20, the intersection of Woodin Road and Stone Quarry Road in Halfmoon will become a four-way stop intersection. According to the Town of Halfmoon Highway Department, the new traffic pattern is expected to improve the efficiency of the intersection for all drivers.

The town and Highway Halfmoon Superintendent Bill Bryans did a thoughtful and careful review of the stop and decided a four-way stop would improve the safety of all motorists. Drivers are asked to drive safely and follow the new traffic rules when approaching and entering the intersection.

The Town of Halfmoon Highway Department will look to alert drivers of the upcoming change.

“We are making this change to enhance the safety and quality of life for our Halfmoon residents and motorists,” said Halfmoon Highway Superintendent Bill Bryans. “We appreciate the cooperation and patience of everyone who travels through this intersection as we implement this necessary improvement. We believe that this four-way stop will reduce the risk of collisions and injuries, as well as improve traffic flow and mobility in the area.”

Anyone with calls regarding the change is asked to call the town’s highway department at (518) 371-7410.