SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Saratoga Springs Police Department Investigations Division, with the assistance of the New York State Liquor Authority on Thursday, conducted alcohol compliance checks at 12 businesses within the City of Saratoga Springs. Officials said, of the 12 checked, four failed, selling alcohol to someone under the age of 21.

In each case, at locations at which alcohol was purchased. The clerk that sold the alcohol was arrested and charged with first-degree unlawful dealing with a child, which is a misdemeanor.

Failed stores:

EBI on Excelsior Avenue Mark M. Muller, 47, Unlawfully Dealing with a child in the first degree (misdemeanor)

Luk Oil on Church Avenue Ravinda Gupta, 34, Unlawfully Dealing with a child in the first degree (misdemeanor)

Minogue’s Beverage on West Avenue Nicklaus Cirillo, 27, Unlawfully Dealing with a child in the first degree (misdemeanor)

Extra Mart on South Broadway Heather M. French-Sherwood, 48, Unlawfully Dealing with a child in the first degree (misdemeanor)



Passed compliance check: