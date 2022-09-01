BALLSTON SPA, N.Y. (NEWS10) — With spooky season approaching, 4-H has announced its second annual Halloween Extravaganza. The event will be held on Sunday, October 30 from noon to 3 p.m.
The day is full of Halloween-themed activities, free to the public. Costumes are encouraged and prizes will be awarded. Clubs associated with 4-H said they are excited to showcase their skills and inform others on how to get involved.
Activities
- Trick or Treating
- Hay Rides
- Raffles
- Concessions
- Petting Zoo
- Games and Crafts
- And More!
4-H is expecting an even larger crowd than last year’s 1,000 attendees. The Saratoga County 4-H Training Center is located at 556 Middleline Road, Ballston Spa, NY. No registration is required. Updates and announcements can be seen at @ccesaratoga on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter or at ccesaratoga.org, 518-885-8995.