BALLSTON SPA, N.Y. (NEWS10) — With spooky season approaching, 4-H has announced its second annual Halloween Extravaganza. The event will be held on Sunday, October 30 from noon to 3 p.m.

The day is full of Halloween-themed activities, free to the public. Costumes are encouraged and prizes will be awarded. Clubs associated with 4-H said they are excited to showcase their skills and inform others on how to get involved.

Activities

Trick or Treating

Hay Rides

Raffles

Concessions

Petting Zoo

Games and Crafts

And More!

4-H is expecting an even larger crowd than last year’s 1,000 attendees. The Saratoga County 4-H Training Center is located at 556 Middleline Road, Ballston Spa, NY. No registration is required. Updates and announcements can be seen at @ccesaratoga on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter or at ccesaratoga.org, 518-885-8995.