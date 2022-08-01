BALLSTON SPA, N.Y. (NEWS10) — New York State Police conducted an underage drinking enforcement detail in Saratoga County on July 30. Out of the 21 businesses checked for compliance, four were charged for selling alcohol to someone under 21 years old.
During the enforcement detail, businesses are checked with a trooper in plainclothes, and one or several underage operatives who cannot lie about their age or give a false date of birth.
Four people were charged with first-degree unlawfully dealing with a child, which is a misdemeanor. The following businesses were not in compliance with the New York Beverage Control Law Section 65:
- A-Plus Sunoco, 1545 Crescent Road, Clifton Park
- Sunoco Food Mart, 1500 State Route 9, Halfmoon
- Xtra Mart, 1588 State Route 9, Halfmoon
- Lucky Mart Valero, 1324 State Route 50, Ballston Spa
The following businesses were in compliance:
- Stewart’s, 1529 Crescent Road, Clifton Park
- Exit 8 Liquors, 1543 Crescent Road, Clifton Park
- CVS, 1544 Crescent Road, Clifton Park
- Sunoco, 601 Plank Road, Clifton Park
- Jolly Mobil, 2 Clifton Country Road, Clifton Park
- Cumberland Farms, 1032 State Route 146, Clifton Park
- Speedway, 100 Commerce Drive, Clifton Park
- Extra Mart, 283 Ushers Road, Clifton Park
- Stewart’s, 1403 State Route 9, Halfmoon
- Valero, 1493 State Route 9, Halfmoon
- Stewart’s, 214 Guideboard Road, Halfmoon
- Speedway, 1583 State Route 9, Halfmoon
- Speedway, 1698 State Route 9, Halfmoon
- Speedway, 1513 Crescent Road, Halfmoon
- Gulf, 10 Round Lake Road, Ballston Lake
- Stewart’s, 15 Round Lake, Ballston Lake
- Saratoga Wine Xchange, 43 Round Lake Road, Ballston Lake