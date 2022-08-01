BALLSTON SPA, N.Y. (NEWS10) — New York State Police conducted an underage drinking enforcement detail in Saratoga County on July 30. Out of the 21 businesses checked for compliance, four were charged for selling alcohol to someone under 21 years old.

During the enforcement detail, businesses are checked with a trooper in plainclothes, and one or several underage operatives who cannot lie about their age or give a false date of birth.

Four people were charged with first-degree unlawfully dealing with a child, which is a misdemeanor. The following businesses were not in compliance with the New York Beverage Control Law Section 65:

A-Plus Sunoco, 1545 Crescent Road, Clifton Park

Sunoco Food Mart, 1500 State Route 9, Halfmoon

Xtra Mart, 1588 State Route 9, Halfmoon

Lucky Mart Valero, 1324 State Route 50, Ballston Spa

The following businesses were in compliance: